Koror- United Airlines announced today said that it it will be reducing flights from Guam to Japan and Pacific nations , including Palau because of the "decline in demand" due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

In a press statement, United Airlines said that "this adjustment comes after the recent announcement that United is taking additional steps to reduce its international and domestic schedules as a result of the weakened demand."

The adjusted schedule will take effect at the end of March through the end of April.

The airline said that "given the high level of uncertainty regarding travel," United will give customers more flexibility by waiving change fees for any booking –domestic or international –made between March 3and March 31.The waiver applies to all tickets, all fare types, all destinations, all points-of-sale and all travel dates available for sale.

